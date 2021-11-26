The clock is ticking for the eight existing Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as the deadline to name the players retained by them ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2022 nears. The teams have to come out with the list of retained players by November 30 and NDTV has learnt through its sources that most of the teams have almost firmed up their respective choices. Among the big names who are likely to be retained by their franchise are MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals), Kane Williamson (SunRisers Hyderabad). NDTV had earlier reported through its sources that Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to retain former captain Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell while Rajasthan Royals are all set to keep Sanju Samson in the fold.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether MS Dhoni would ask CSK to send him to the auction pool in order to have a bigger purse, but sources have informed NDTV that the talismanic captain, who has led the 'Yellow Brigade' to four IPL titles will in fact be retained along with star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

The franchise is still deliberating between Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis for the choice of overseas player to be retained.

Sources have also informed that five-time champions Mumbai Indians are all set to retain captain Rohit Sharma, premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah and wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan, while discussions are on with Windies star Kieron Pollard.