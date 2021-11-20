MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains uncertain, with all existing eight teams being allowed to retain a maximum of four players ahead of the next season. Dhoni himself revealed on Saturday, in an event held in Chennai to celebrate the team's IPL 2021 title win, that no decision had been taken yet on him continuing with CSK next season. "I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," Dhoni said.

However, the former India captain did reach out to CSK fans and told them that whenever he retires, he would try to make sure that his last game is in Chennai.

"I have always planned my cricket. You know my last game that I played, was in Ranchi. (In) the ODI version, the last home game was at my hometown in Ranchi. So hopefully, my last T20, it will be in Chennai. Whether it's next year, or in five years' time, we don't really know," Dhoni said while addressing the attendees at Saturday's event.

"A promise from #Thala..." tweeted CSK while sharing a brief video of the speech.

The IPL 2022 season will see two new teams - one from Ahmedabad and the other from Lucknow - in addition to the eight existing teams.

Earlier, after he captained CSK to a fourth IPL triumph in Dubai last month, Dhoni had remained coy on his future with the team.

"Again I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.