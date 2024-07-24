Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings is not likely to renew the contract of head coach Trevor Bayliss, as per a report. The Australian cricket coach took over the duties from Anil Kumble at PBKS ahead of the 2023 IPL season. Bayliss' two-year contract with the side has ended now and the franchise is unlikely to continue with him, said the report. It added that PBKS are in hunt for an Indian coach. If this turns out to be true, Bayliss would be the second Australian coach after Ricky Ponting to be removed this month.

Indian coaches and mentors in IPL, of late, have given good results to different franchises.

"PBKS are on the lookout for an Indian coach to guide the team. Whether they will ultimately choose an Indian coach remains to be seen, but they are believed to be considering several options with one of them being Sanjay Bangar," stated a report in Cricbuzz.

Apart from PBKS, Bayliss has also coached teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under his coaching, PBKS finished at the eighth and ninth spots in IPL 2023 and 2024, respectively, which seems to have played a significant role in his potential ouster.

The same report added that PBKS owners did not have any complaint with the coaching style of the Australian but it is the result of the team's performance that has forced them to come to the decision.

Around a week ago, Delhi Capitals parted ways with head coach Ricky Ponting after seven unsuccessful years in their quest for an elusive IPL silverware, the franchise announced on social media.

While it is still early days, there is every possibility that Sourav Ganguly, the current team director of DC, could double up as the head coach next season.

"As you move on as our head coach, we are finding it incredibly difficult to put it down in words. The four things that you told us about in every huddle -- care, commitment, attitude and effort, they sum up our seven years together," DC posted on their official 'X' handle.