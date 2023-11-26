IPL 2024 Retention Day News Live: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Retention Day is here with all 10 franchises set to announce the list of players they want to keep heading into next month's mini auction. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey have been released by Delhi Capitals, while Joe Root, who played for Rajasthan Royals in his first-ever IPL season earlier this year, has pulled out of IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have traded Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants, with pacer Avesh Khan heading the other way. However, Hardik Pandya's possible return to Mumbai Indians has been the talk of the town, with Gujarat Titans likely to receive Rs 15 crore for the all-rounder.

November 26 2023 14:14 (IST) IPL 2024 Retention Day LIVE: Will Hardik's MI Return Be The Biggest Move?