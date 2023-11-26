Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: India Aim To Double Lead, Australia Eye Equaliser
IND vs AUS Live Match Score: The young Indian bowling unit will have to find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20I.
India vs Australia Cricket Match LIVE: India aim for a 2-0 lead, Australia eye to level series.© AFP
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I Live Updates: The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20I at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow. The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Australia second T20I match:
- 17:20 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello folks! Welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia second T20I match. The contest will take place at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay connected for all the live updates.
