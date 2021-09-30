Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) seamer Harshal Patel, who currently holds the Purple cap, achieved a huge milestone as he broke the record for most wickets by an uncapped player in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Wednesday. Harshal achieved the feat during RCB's 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) where he took three wickets in the final over of the Rajasthan innings. With this three-wicket haul, Harshal took his tally to 26 wickets from 11 matches in this year's IPL.

Harshal went past his RCB teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, who previously held the record for most wickets by an uncapped players in an IPL season. Chahal had picked up 23 wickets in IPL 2015.

RCB had roped in Harshal from Delhi Capitals and he proved to be the game-changer Virat Kohli and his side were looking for.

With his three-wicket haul on Wednesday, Harshal Patel also bagged the record for most wickets in a season by an RCB bowler.

Earlier, that record was jointly shared by Chahal and R Vinay Kumar, both had picked up 23 wickets.

Harshal has been Kohli's go-to bowler in this year's IPL. The 30-year-old had recently picked up a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians.

Harshal will be aiming to better Dwayne Bravo's record for most wickets in a single IPL season.

Bravo had picked up 32 wickets for CSK in IPL 2013.