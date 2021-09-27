Harshal Patel was in top form on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cruised past Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, at the Dubai International Stadium. During the 17th over of MI's chase, the bowler went on to take his first-ever IPL hattrick, taking the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off consecutive balls. RCB captain Virat Kohli led the congratulatory messages on Twitter as the 30-year-old also became the third RCB bowler to take a hat-trick. Kohli, who is set to step down from RCB's captaincy after this season, wrote, "Incredible win. Terrific character on display. Congrats Harshal on the hat-trick #PlayBold @RCBTweets".

This is not the first time Harshal has hogged the limelight against MI. During RCB's previous fixture against the defending champions in April, Harshal had picked up a fifer.

On Sunday, RCB posted a score of 165 for six in 20 overs with Glenn Maxwell (56) and Virat Kohli (51) smashing half-centuries. Chasing a target of 166 runs, MI were bowled out for 111 in 18.1 overs.

Promoted

Other than Harshal, Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell were in top bowling form too, taking three and two wickets respectively.

The Bengaluru franchise also praised their bowler on Twitter, and wrote, "Harshal Patel now has a fifer and a hattrick against MI in the same season. The Purple Cap isn't going anywhere."

Harshal Patel now has a fifer and a hattrick against MI in the same season.



The Purple Cap isn't going anywhere. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #RCB #IPL2021 #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/YYOj4mEdBy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, former India international Irfan Pathan praised the RCB player's use of variation. "Purple patel. Hattrick patel Outstanding use of variation by Harshal patel", wrote the 2007 World T20 winner.

Purple patel. Hattrick patel Outstanding use of variation by Harshal patel. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 26, 2021

Another fan had an interesting take on Harshal's performances and wrote, "Crazy scenes. If I am not wrong Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap since he got it for the first time. This can't be a fluke. Man doesn't fit in the template of a model T20 death bowler, but boy he has got skills. Happy for him and for my team."

Crazy scenes. If I am not wrong Harshal Patel is holding the Purple Cap since he got it for the first time. This can't be a fluke. Man doesn't fit in the template of a model T20 death bowler, but boy he has got skills. Happy for him and for my team.#harshalpatel pic.twitter.com/Bxd2yY05R5 — Akshit Mehta (@AkshitM89119031) September 26, 2021

Here are some other reactions:

Harshal Patel was spectacular and Yuzvendra Chahal showed why he is such a smart cricketer. Graet win for @RCBTweets . Still see India tweaking the final 15 for the World Cup. #RCBvMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2021

Harshal Patel Official Dad of Mumbai Indians. pic.twitter.com/2GOskItkTP — Kunal C7 (@speak_kc) September 26, 2021

Harshal, who hasn't yet made his India debut, is currently leading the Purple Cap race with 23 wickets in 10 games for RCB.