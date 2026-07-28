India's squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka was announced on Tuesday. Led by captain Shubman Gill, India will travel to Sri Lanka aiming to strengthen their chances of reaching the World Test Championship final. Prior to this series, India faced Afghanistan in a one-off Test and registered a commanding victory by an innings and 300 runs. India were without the services of veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and star pacer Jasprit Bumrah in that match, but both players have now returned to the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests.

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and top-order batter Sai Sudharsan have been included in the squad, although their participation remains subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence.

Ahead of the start of the series, here's a look at all the key ins and outs from India's squad:

Ins

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah*

Prasidh Krishna

Saransh Jain

Outs

Washington Sundar

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Harsh Dubey

Offspin all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned a maiden Test call-up and veteran spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also returned to the red-ball set-up for the first time since November 2025.

Jadeja had been out of action since the IPL 2026 season after picking up a tennis elbow injury. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a right hamstring strain which ruled him out of the Lord's ODI, was not available for selection for the first Test, which opened the doors for Saransh's maiden call-up.

Saransh recently impressed on India A's tour to Sri Lanka, scoring an unbeaten 70 and picking up six wickets in the second unofficial Test. Overall, he has 2223 runs at an average of 31.75 and 188 wickets at 27.30 from 54 first-class games.

India will play two Tests on the tour of Sri Lanka which are a part of the World Test Championship cycle. The first Test will be at Galle from August 15-19, while the second will be played at Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.

Squad: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

(With IANS Inputs)

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