Former India cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Murali Kartik were involved in an on-air spat during Day 3 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The incident happened during the lunch break when Kartik, who was in the studio, mocked Manjrekar, who was in Galle, over his pout on live TV, suggesting that it is hard to understand what he says sometimes because of it. In response, former India batter Manjrekar asked the director to switch the camera to Ajinkya Rahane, who was commentating in an international match for the first time.

A video of the ugly interaction between Kartik and Manjrekar went viral on social media.

"A gentle request and a big request from one and all here: you have the pout of the century, but because of your pout, we are not able to understand what you say. So, please limit that pout," said Kartik.

Things got a bit ugly as Manjrekar suggested that Rahane has a pleasant face, unlike Kartik.

"That's a bad one. Can we cut... can we make this a split screen and shift the camera to the other guy because he is a much more pleasant person to talk to, and he has got a much more pleasant face as well. I just wonder, 'superb, superb, superb,' Murali Kartik's voice, looking at himself in the mirror," Manjrekar replied.

To this, Kartik replied: "I don't look at myself in the mirror. That's you. That's only you."

However, before things got out of hand, Manjrekar was quick to defuse the situation by suggesting that their argument might give the fans an opportunity to have an absolute blast.

"There is an incentive to look in the mirror. For you, I can understand it's not very motivating. Anyway, we're both going to cross lines here, and social media will have a field day," said Manjrekar.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri