An in-form India take on the Netherlands in the 45th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 12, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting at 2:00 PM IST. The Netherlands lost by 160 runs against England, denting their hopes of a top-eight spot, which would be essential for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification. They are 10th in the World Cup 2023 standings with two wins and six defeats in their eight matches. India, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to eight after a humongous 243-run victory against second-placed South Africa.

After a flamboyant 24-ball 40 by captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's unbeaten century along with Shreyas Iyer's gritty 77 and Ravindra Jadeja's quickfire 29 took India to 326/5 against the Proteas. The Temba Bavuma-led team, in reply, were cleaned up for 83, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's maiden ODI World Cup five-for. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, each.

India have confirmed the top spot in the standings and will feature in semi-final 1 versus the fourth-placed team, later in the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co. are expected to continue with their winning team at Bengaluru.

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

Skipper Rohit Sharma has amassed 442 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.25 and a strike-rate of 122.77. He has registered two fifties and one century in the World Cup 2023.

Shubman Gill, meanwhile, has notched 219 runs in six matches including a breathtaking 92 against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. He recently became the no.1 ODI batter in the ICC rankings as well. The Rohit-Gill pair will, once again, be responsible for providing a fast start to the innings.

Middle order: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

Virat Kohli slammed his second ton of the tournament last time out, an unbeaten 101 off 121 balls against South Africa to setup a match-winning total for the Indian cricket team. He is the team's leading run-getter with 543 runs at an average of 108.60 and a strike-rate of 88.29.

Shreyas Iyer too has been in good form, following scores of 82 vs Sri Lanka and 77 vs South Africa in his last two matches. With 11 sixes, he is only behind Rohit Sharma for the most sixes from an Indian batter in the tournament.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has made 245 runs in seven innings, including an unbeaten 97 in India's tournament opener success against Australia in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batter averages 52.78 in 31 ODIs in India.

A 47-ball 49 showcased the best of Suryakumar Yadav in Lucknow earlier in the campaign. He will be the vital cog in finishing off the innings with a flurry of boundaries.

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most impressive all-rounders in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has scored 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and scalped 14 wickets at an economy rate of 3.76.

Jadeja picked up a five-for against South Africa, guiding India to a massive victory in their latest encounter.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been the most in-form bowlers in the tournament. While Bumrah has scalped 15 wickets in eight matches, Shami has taken 16 wickets in only four games. Siraj, on the other hand, has 10 wickets to his name.

Kuldeep Yadav with 12 wickets has also been a key element of the Indian bowling quartet. He has scalped a wicket in seven of the eight group-stage matches so far.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja

Jasprit Bumrah

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj