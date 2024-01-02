Venkatesh Prasad is one of the best pacers that India has ever produced. At a time, when India were not known for their pace prowess, Venkatesh Prasad teamed up with Javagal Srinath and others to give a glimpse of the fast bowling force that the team would go on to become. Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs taking 96 and 196 wickets in the formats respectively. His performance at the ODI World Cups is part of India's most talked about performances on the cricket field.

On Tuesday, Venkatesh Prasad revealed that he has got an invitation to attend the Ram Mandir consecration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

"It was a hope and a desire, that in my lifetime Ram Mandir consecration happens. And what a moment, not only is the consecration happening on 22nd January, but have the great fortune and blessings to be able to attend India's greatest moment in my lifetime. Thank you for the invitation.

Jai Shree Ram," Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

pic.twitter.com/Sq1bjEZUxE — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 2, 2024

According to news agency ANI, As the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Temple are going on at a fast pace, the ritual process will continue on a large scale for seven days in Ayodhya, which will start from January 16.

The deity of Shri Ram Lalla (Lord Ram in his childlike form) will be consecrated on 22nd January. On January 22, Shri Ram will be seated in his divinely grand temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The seven-day schedule released by the Temple trust has the following event:

January 16 : Atonement by the host appointed by the temple trust, Dashavid bath on the banks of river Saryu, Vishnu worship and Godan.

January 17: Procession will visit Ayodhya with the idol of Ramlala, devotees will reach the temple carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash.

January 18: Formal rituals will start with Ganesh Ambika Puja, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Brahmin Varan, Vastu Puja etc.

January 19: Agni Sthapana, Navagraha Sthapana and Havan.

January 20: After washing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with the holy water of Saryu, there will be Vaastu Shanti and Annadhivas.

January 21: After a divine bath with 125 urns, Shayadhivas will be done.

January 22: After morning worship, the deity of the Ramallah will be consecrated in Mrigashira Nakshatra in the afternoon.