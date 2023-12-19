The Indian Premier League (IPL) has consistently been a breeding ground for top-tier cricketing talent from around the world and the annual auctions witness intense bidding wars for the marquee overseas players. Over the years, the league has seen some jaw-dropping amounts spent on securing the services of international stars who bring a wealth of experience and skill to the teams. Ahead of the upcoming IPL auction 2024, here's a look at the five most expensive overseas players in IPL history.

Sam Curran

England's Sam Curran emerged as one of the most coveted players leading up to the IPL 2023 auction. The accomplished all-rounder, fresh off earning the Player of the Tournament accolade in England's triumphant ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in Australia, garnered significant attention.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured his services for a staggering Rs 18.50 crore, creating waves in the auction. Entering the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Curran ignited a bidding war that involved major franchises. Mumbai Indians (MI) initiated the bidding with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also expressing interest in the versatile all-rounder.

The competition to bag Sam Curran at the auction intensified as Rajasthan Royals (RR) joined in with a bid of Rs 7 crore. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) entered the fray, adding further momentum to the bidding process. The auction reached its pinnacle when Punjab Kings, determined to secure Curran, entered with a substantial bid. MI countered with a bid of Rs 18.25 crore, only to be surpassed by PBKS, who clinched the deal with a final bid of Rs 18.50 crore. In doing so, Sam Curran not only became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history but also set a new record as the tournament's costliest player to date.

Advertisement

Cameron Green

Cameron Green became the centre of attention and triggered a bidding war among IPL franchises during the 2023 auction. The talented Australian all-rounder secured a deal with Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, marking the highest amount paid for an overseas player at that moment. The record was later surpassed on the same day by Sam Curran.

Initially listed with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Green's bid saw RCB and MI engage in a competitive process that quickly escalated to Rs 7 crore. The entry of Delhi Capitals (DC) into the fray added another layer of intensity to the auction. As RCB withdrew from the bidding, a fierce battle unfolded between DC and MI for Green. Eventually, Mumbai outbid Delhi's final offer of Rs 17.25 crore, securing Green's services and making him the second-costliest overseas player in IPL history.

Ben Stokes

Advertisement

The IPL 2023 auction witnessed a fervent pursuit of top-notch all-rounders and the availability of England's Ben Stokes for IPL 16 intensified the competition for this highly sought-after player. Stokes, renowned for his dynamic skills with both the bat and ball, combined with a wealth of international experience, made him a coveted player entering the auction.

Following a long-drawn bidding war involving five franchises, CSK emerged victorious in acquiring Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore. The England Test captain had set his base price at Rs 2 crore. The initial phase of bidding witnessed RR and RCB actively vying for the English all-rounder. After making an offer of Rs 6.50 crore, RCB withdrew from the race.

However, the entry of LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) maintained the bidding momentum. As the price soared to Rs 15 crore, CSK strategically entered the fray and outbid the other franchises to secure Stokes. This acquisition marked a new milestone for the English star, surpassing his previous record of Rs 14.50 crore, set by Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

Chris Morris

South African all-rounder Chris Morris created history in the IPL 2021 auction by becoming the most expensive overseas player ever. RR acquired Morris for a sum of Rs 16.25 crore. Known for his hard-hitting batting and effective bowling in the death overs, Morris triggered a bidding war among the franchises. MI, RCB and RR showed keen interest in Morris. However, RR successfully acquired Morris and made headlines by setting a new benchmark in player valuations. Before Morris went under the hammer, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was bought by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore on the same day.

Nicholas Pooran

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran set a new record for the most expensive wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL when he was bought by LSG for a staggering sum of Rs 16 crore in the 2023 auction. Pooran's price surpassed the previous record held by Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, who was acquired for Rs 15.25 crore in 2022.

Entering the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, Pooran garnered significant attention from multiple franchises. The initial bidding was sparked by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) with Delhi Capitals (DC) and LSG subsequently joining the battle. As the bidding intensified and surpassed the Rs 10 crore mark, DC eventually conceded, allowing LSG to secure the talented left-handed batter from the Caribbean.