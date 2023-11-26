The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Retention Day has arrived, with all 10 franchises set to announce the list of players they wish to retain ahead of next month's mini auction. Over the past few days, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has been in the news with his rumoured return to Mumbai Indians, where he started his IPL career in 2015. It has been reported that MI will pay Rs 15 crore to GT to re-acquire the services of the all-rounder. Hardik led Gujarat Titans to their maiden title in the franchise's first-ever season in the IPL last year. Last season, GT reached the final, only to lose the final to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Some top players have already been released by their franchises. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan and Manish Pandey were released by Delhi Capitals, while Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have traded Shahbaz Ahmed and Mayank Dagar.

Some other moves that have already been sealed include, Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants, Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals and Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants.

When will the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention lists be announced?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention lists will be announced on Sunday, November 26.

Advertisement

What time will the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day start?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will start at 4 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will be telecasted

Advertisement

Where to watch the Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day for free?

The Indian Premier League 2024 Retention Day will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)