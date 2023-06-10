India's Ajinkya Rahane revived his international career with a courageous effort in seaming conditions but it could not prevent Australia from extending their supremacy in the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London on Friday. Playing his first Test in 18 months and with his side's back against the wall, Rahane weathered a hostile spell from Australian pacers on way to a memorable 89 off 129 balls on the third day and took India to 296 all out from 152 for six.

Rahane along with Shardul Thakur stitched 109 runs for the seventh wicket to lead India's fight back in the game. Former India captain and ex-coach Ravi Shastri was impressed with the team's performance on Friday.

"India would be proud of the way they performed today. They showed a lot of character. First in the way they batted. The partnership from Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur was outstanding. It lifted the spirits in the dressing room. When they assured that they had a stomach for a fight, other players wanted to respond as well," Shastri said on Star Sports.

India conceded a first innings lead of 173 runs to Australia. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side performed well later on Friday with the ball in hand as they reduced Australia to 123 for 4 at Stumps.

"India bowled extremely well in this period of play. They didn't allow Australia to get away. They kept the pressure on them. They thought wickets and they got wickets and now Australia are in the ascendency but India can take a lot out of this," added the former India player.

