Having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the Indian women's team will now look to pull off a clean sweep when they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. In the second ODI, Smriti Mandhana (94 not out) and Shafali Verma (71 not out) stitched an unbeaten partnership of 174 as India chased down the total without any hiccups. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to get a consolation win, having already lost the T20I series too.

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI will be played on Thursday, July 7.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match start?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match will start at 10 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match will not be broadcasted in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match?

Promoted

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)