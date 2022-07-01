India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bat
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live: Harmanpreet Kaur and co look to get off to good start in series
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st ODI Live Score Updates: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Harmanpreet Kaur would be leading the ODI team for the first time as full-time captain and she would hope that India get off to a good start in the series opener against Sri Lanka. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami are not there and it would be a test for the youngsters on how they look to go about their thing. Earlier, India had defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. India had won the first two games, but the hosts Sri Lanka went away with a consolation win in the third and final game. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates from 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka Straight From Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
IND vs SL, 1st ODI Live
All the players are out in the middle and lined up for their respective national anthems. It will be India's national anthem first, followed by Sri Lanka's.
Harmanpreet Kaur the captain of India Women says that they also wanted to bat first, looking at the wicket, but they have experienced batters and they will look to chase this down. Adds that they have always done well in the ODI format, but there are some areas they can really improve on. Says that she is concerned about the wicket, as usually they get good pitches but this is a turning track. Informs that they are playing with three seamers and two spinners and two all-rounders.
Chamari Atapattu the skipper of Sri Lanka Women says they will bat because they have a strong batting lineup. She admits that the match is crucial as it is an opportunity to add crucial points for the World Cup. She says India is a good side and they are looking forward to the game. Backs their good youngsters and is excited about the game. Confident about ODI format as well and have played a bit recently along with a few T20 games.
Pitch Report - Gamini Perera is down near the pitch. He says there are blue skies and a slight breeze around, quite pleasant at the moment. Adds that this was the same pitch that used between Sri Lanka and Australia hardly any cracks, it's solid underneath, and spinners will come into play. Mentions that it is a no-brainer for the captain winning the toss, they should bat first.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI) - Chamari Atapattu (C), Hasini Perera, Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
TOSS - Sri Lanka Women have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Sri Lanka Women on the flip side will be coming into this game with some sort of confidence after winning the final T20I. They will be aiming to carry their winning momentum forward. However, they need to step up with the blade this time as their batting is largely dependent on their skipper, Chamari Atapattu. They have also not been at their best in this format in the recent past. They suffered a 2-1 defeat against Pakistan Women in their previous ODI series and will want to change things around. Can they do so? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.