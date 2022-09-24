Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India would look to register a series sweep over England when they take the field on Saturday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. This match will also be pacer Jhulan Goswami's final international game and she would look to end her career on a high. She has taken 253 wickets in the ODI format which is a world record and she would hope to add a few more wickets to her tally on Saturday. Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur have been the stars of the show for India in the ongoing ODI series, and they would hope to continue their performances.

When will India vs England, 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played on Saturday, September 24.

Where will India vs England, 3rd ODI be played?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

What time will the India vs England, 3rd ODI start?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs England, 3rd ODI be broadcast?

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

What time will the India vs England, 3rd ODI be available for streaming?

Promoted

The India vs England, 3rd ODI will be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)