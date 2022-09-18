India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Live Score Updates:England eye to set a big target for India. Earlier, India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Hove on Sunday. England's Alice Capsey made her ODI debut while Sophie Ecclestone is playing her 50th match in the format. It is worth noting that both the sides come to the ODI series after England defeated India 2-1 in the T20I series of three matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of the 1st ODI match between India and England straight from County Ground, Hove: