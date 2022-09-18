Story ProgressBack to home
India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Live Updates: India Eye Early Wickets Against England
India vs England Live Score Updates: India eye an early lead in the three-match series vs England.
India vs England Live Score Updates: India women eye a winning start in the three-match ODI series.© AFP
India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Live Score Updates:England eye to set a big target for India. Earlier, India women skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the first ODI of the three-match series in Hove on Sunday. England's Alice Capsey made her ODI debut while Sophie Ecclestone is playing her 50th match in the format. It is worth noting that both the sides come to the ODI series after England defeated India 2-1 in the T20I series of three matches. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the 1st ODI match between India and England straight from County Ground, Hove:
1st ODI, India Women in England, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Sep 18, 2022
Play In Progress
EN-W
7/0 (2.2)
IN-W
County Ground, Hove
India Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3
Batsman
Emma Lamb
5 (8)
Tammy Beaumont
2* (6)
Bowler
Jhulan Goswami
3/0 (1.2)
Meghna Singh
4/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
IND-W vs ENG-W, 1st ODI Live
Four!
Very full, on off stump and moving in the air, Lamb does well to keep it out.
Lovely delivery! Singh angles this one in on a length and into off stump, the ball swings away a long way. Emma Lamb gets drawn into the shot but the ball zips past the outside edge.
Nice shape to start with. Meghna Singh starts off with a fuller one, around off and the ball shapes away beautifully, Lamb lets it through to the keeper.
Meghna Singh will share the ball with Jhulan Goswami.
A dot to end a tidy first over by Goswami, just 1 run off it. This is full and outside off, the ball nips away this time as Beaumont plays inside the line of the ball.
Just a tad bit fuller on this occasion and nipping in from around off, Beaumont defends it out with a straight bat.
Nicely bowled! Good length again, tighter on off stump and this one nips back in sharply. Beaumont manages to keep it out.
Good length, shaping it in from around off, Tammy Beaumont punches it out towards short extra cover.
Emma Lamb and England Women are underway! Shorter and there's width on offer as well, Lamb plays it uppishly through backward point and collects a single.
Goswami starts off with a gentle-paced delivery, a touch fuller and outside off. Emma Lamb looks to stroke it through covers but gets beaten past the outside edge.
We are all set for action to get underway! The umpires have made their way out in the middle. India Women are seen in a huddle near the boundary ropes. Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb will open the batting for England Women. Jhulan Goswami will begin proceedings with the ball. Let's play!
Alice Capsey is all set to make her maiden ODI appearance for England. At just 18 years of age, she has shown the world her talent. A clean striker of the ball who has an array of shots under her belt, Alice Capsey is a sure superstar in the making!
England Women (Playing XI) - Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey (On debut), Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (C/WK), Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Issy Wong.
India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.
TOSS - India Women have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
England Women on the flip side will be coming into this game high on confidence after their T20I series victory. They will be aiming to carry on with their winning momentum. In the absence of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, Amy Jones will be leading the side in the ODI series as well. Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp, the two young stars who impressed one and all in the shortest format, are a part of the longer format as well. We could probably witness the two of them make their debut. Will we see them in the playing XI? We will have to wait to find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.