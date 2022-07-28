After sweeping the three-match ODI series, Team India will now look to clinch the five-match T20I series against West Indies, starting July 29 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The T20I series will mark the return of captain Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who rested for the ODIs. The start of the series will be crucial for both the teams to set tone for the remaining games. Unlike the Queen's Park Oval, the pitch at this venue is slower, and the batter's might find it difficult to play shots.

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, July 29.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will start at 8 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the Live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st T20I match will be streamed on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)