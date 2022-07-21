India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Port of Spain in Trinidad on Friday, July 22. After rounding off a successful tour of England with wins in both T20I and ODI series, India will now look to keep the momentum as they take on the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is.. India will be without the Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the ODI series, and the latter will also miss the T20I matches. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team in Rohit's absence while Ravindra Jadeja has been named his deputy.

When will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, July 22.

Where will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match be played?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be played at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match start?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match?

The India vs West Indies, 1st ODI match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)