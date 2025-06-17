Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri has proposed a refreshed lineup as India embark on a new chapter in Test cricket, following the retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, as per the official website of ICC. Moving forward after the Test retirements of Kohli and Rohit, new India captain Shubman Gill and the 18-player squad face a stiff first assignment, meeting the No.2-ranked side in alien conditions in a five-match series, as part of the new World Test Championship cycle. On The ICC Review, Shastri put forward the left-right combination at the top for the first Test against England, beginning on June 20 in Leeds and a debutant at first drop.

"It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL. Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He's the most experienced of the batsmen," Shastri began as he listed his side, as quoted from the official website of ICC.

"He opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings," he said.

"Three, I'll go with the youngster, Sai Sudarshan," he added.

"Whatever I've seen of him, he's very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour," he noted

The top three are joined by the new Test skipper at No.4 in Shastri's side, with the 25-year-old Gill taking on the role 32 matches into his red-ball international career.

Gill was considered unlucky to lose his place in India's XI during the series defeat in Australia, though he returned at No.3 when Sharma was not selected for the final Test in Sydney, filling the hole left by Rahul, who moved up to open.

Below the captain in the first Test of the upcoming series, Shastri admits it might be a call based on form heading into the Headingley assignment, but believes in Karun Nair, who also has experience in county cricket, and earned a long-awaited recall.

"In all probability, depending on what current form is, it'll be Karun Nair. He bats at five, it's a long time since he played for India. Six will be (Rishabh) Pant," he added.

"I think he (Nair) has worked really hard. He's just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he's got in first-last cricket is incredible," Shastri noted.

"And I met him during an IPL (Indian Premier League) game. I said, 'don't just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side'. And I think he's done just that. Just the number of runs that he's got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place," he said

The remaining questions surround the make-up of India's bowling attack. Ravindra Jadeja at No.7 is the side's frontline spinner, with Shastri's biggest decisions surrounding the No.8 spot, and the make-up of the fast-bowling attack.

Two fast-bowling all-rounders look to be in a battle for one spot, while a decision between Prasidh Krishna and left-armer Arshdeep Singh could be condition-dependent.

"I would go with three fast bowlers, (plus) Shardul Thakur," he said.

"I know it'll be a tough one between Shardul and Nitish Reddy, but you have to see who bowls how much. If Reddy is going to give you 12, 14 overs, then he might get the nod because of his batting," he added.

"And the three fast bowlers would be, I would go with Prasid Krishna, I would go with Mohammed Siraj and of course Jasprit Bumrah," Shastri said.

"In Leeds, if it's overcast and it's cloudy, there might be the temptation of going with the left-armer Ashdeep Singh as well. So it will be Prasad, Prasidh Krishna/Ashdeep but the other two will be Siraj and Bumrah," he noted.