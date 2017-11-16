India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli Adds An Undesirable Record To His Name, Joins Kapil Dev On The List

Virat Kohli got out for a duck in the first innings against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens

Virat Kohli's blemishes with the bat in Test cricket got worse when he got out for a duck in the rain-hit first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. The duck against Sri Lanka was Kohli's fifth this year which got him in the list of Indian captains with most number of ducks in a calendar year. Along with Kohli, Kapil Dev holds the undesirable record that he achieved in 1983 after 31 games. Kohli came on to bat when Shikhar Dhawan was bowled by Suranga Lakmal for 8 runs. The Indian captain faced 11 balls in total, which included a stoppage of play due to bad light, before getting trapped leg before wicket by Lakmal.

The Indian captain first got out on a duck this year against Australia in the Pune Test in February and after that he failed to begin his innings against Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy.

Interestingly, it is Australia that proved to be Kohli's undoing once more at Chennai in ODIs in September and at Guwahati in October in a T20.

A common factor in Kohli's failures at Eden and last in Guwahati was the rainy conditions.

In the last six innings at Eden Gardens, the Indian captain has been able to score just 83 runs.

In fact, Kohli has been going through a lean patch lately. Since the start of the Australia series, the Delhi stalwart has scored 207 runs from 10 innings, which includes a century, at an average of 23.00.

On a damp day at Eden Gardens, Sri Lanka won the toss and put India to bat.

India were rattled early on by Lakmal, who was at his best today, bowling 6 overs of the total 11.5 possible in the day and picked the wickets of KL Rahul, Dhawan and Kohli without giving away a single run.

At stumps, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stood on the crease at the scores of 8 and 0 respectively.