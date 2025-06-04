It's celebration time for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and all its supporters across the world. On Tuesday night, RCB's 18-year wait for an IPL trophy ended in quite some fashion as it beat Punjab Kings by six runs in the final. After the final ended, Kohli - the superstar - failed to get going in the big final with a conservative 35-ball 43 left RCB wanting. Luck seemed to be deserting Kohli's men as none of them could convert starts. But if, at the halfway mark, Punjab looked ahead, everything fell in place for RCB in final analysis. RCB put together an impeccable squad in the mega auction and fired in unison one last time this year to deliver a win which will be remembered for a long time.

Until any player in future who bats as well as Kohli and spends as much time in the same franchise as the superstar has, the record of most runs by any player in IPL for a single team will remain with Kohli (9,085) and RCB. That also includes crossing the 600-run mark, which Kohli has done five times including this year with 657 runs.

Celebration followed late into the night. During the victory celebration, Kohli and the RCB team took a round of the stadium. At the same time, popular commentator Mayanti Langer was doing commentary for official broadcaster. Mayanti's husband Sturat Binny was part of the RCB team that played the IPL 2026 final. Seeing her, Kohli graciously asked her to touch the IPL trophy.

It was beautiful to see Kohli allow Mayanti to touch the trophy, rushing up to her excitedly, and her taking pride in that moment as an RCB girl married to an RCBian. pic.twitter.com/wEHgJHA2du — Faruk (@uf2151593) June 4, 2025

Newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru touched base at the Garden City on Wednesday afternoon amid a roaring welcome from waiting fans, who lined up the streets and thronged the Chinnaswamy stadium to catch a glimpse of the team's stars, including the talismanic Virat Kohli. The Rajat Patidar-led squad was received by state's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar at the airport.

En route to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office at the Vidhana Soudha here, fans assembled on both sides of the road cheered the triumphant squad with gusto.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs in the IPL final at Ahmedabad on Tuesday to clinch their maiden title in 18 years.

It was another major achievement for the team's talisman Virat Kohli, who has only played for this franchise since the league's inception.

After the appointment with the CM, the RCB players will head to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a fan engagement programme.

The much-anticipated open-top bus parade from Vidhana Soudha to the stadium will also start at 5pm after the CM gave special permission for it. The crowd has already It was earlier stated by the Bengaluru Traffic Police that it might not take place because of congestion on the route.

"We request all fans to follow guidelines set by police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully," the franchise posted on its official 'X' page.

However, the scenes outside the Chinnaswamy stadium painted a different picture as fans jostled to sneak inside amid heavy police presence. Thousands of fans were also seen waiting outside the Vidhana Soudha to cheer the players.

The rainy weather in the city hasn't helped and the police has already endured a torrid time managing the crowd that flooded the streets to celebrate the triumph last night.