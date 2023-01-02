In what could turn out to be the start of Hardik Pandya's era as the captain of India's T20 team, the hosts take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the seniors like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, etc. out, the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, etc. have been given the golden opportunity to stake a claim for a permanent spot in the Indian team.

The series will be a big test of Hardik's credentials to lead the Indian team in the format. The all-rounder will be in the spotlight not just for what he does with the ball and the bat but also for the way he handles this young Indian unit.

Sri Lanka, who are the Asian champions, having gone all the way in the Asia Cup last year, the India series will be a big test of their true progress.

When will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match start?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will start on Tuesday, January 03.

Sponsored by Vuukle

At what time will the India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match start?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match be played?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match?

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Anurag Thakur Felicitates Indian Blind Cricket Team After T20 World Cup Win