India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates:Team India will be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in Match No 3 of the ongoing Asia Cup in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Babar Azam-led side will be coming to this clash after defeating Nepal by 238 runs in their opening match on Wednesday. On the other hand, it will be campaign opener match for the Rohit Sharma and Co. Team India will be missing out on the services of their wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, as he has been ruled out for the first two matches due to a niggle. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 clash, straight from Kandy: