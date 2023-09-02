Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023: India Eye Dominating Win Against Arch-Rivals Pakistan
IND vs PAK Live Score: Team India will be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in Match No 3 of the ongoing Asia Cup in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday.
IND vs PAK Live Cricket Score: Team India will eye a dominating win© AFP
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Live Updates:Team India will be squaring off against arch-rivals Pakistan in Match No 3 of the ongoing Asia Cup in Kandy, Sri Lanka on Saturday. The Babar Azam-led side will be coming to this clash after defeating Nepal by 238 runs in their opening match on Wednesday. On the other hand, it will be campaign opener match for the Rohit Sharma and Co. Team India will be missing out on the services of their wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul, as he has been ruled out for the first two matches due to a niggle. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 clash, straight from Kandy:
- 12:08 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: Most-awaited clashAll the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the cut-throat competition between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan. In Asia Cup 2022, both the teams met each other twice, where in the group stage, India defeated Pakistan. However, in the Super 4 stage, the Babar Azam and Co emerged victorious.
- 12:03 (IST)India vs Pakistan Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the most-awaited Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan, straight from Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
