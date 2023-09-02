The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan is a much-anticipated contest for cricket fans all around the world but rain can play spoilsport at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. There was a prediction of around 80 per cent chance of rain during the match and the play had to be stopped within four overs. India were 15 for no loss after 4.2 overs with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill out in the middle. While the prediction said that the chance of rain will increase in the evening, fans around the world will hope for the match to take place. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket will be looking to start their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a win while Pakistan defeated Nepal in their opening match of the tournament.

What happens if the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 match is abandoned due to rain?

If the Asia Cup 2023 group stage match is abandoned due to rain, both teams will receive one point each. There are no reserve days for the group stage matches and as a result, there is no chance of this match going into a second day. The point sharing system will be valid for the matches in the group matches.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI):Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf