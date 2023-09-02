Shaheen Afridi was the top performer for Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2023 match against India as he took the important wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Babar Azam-led side was off to a brilliant start as Indian batters found it hard to play the pace bowling from Shaheen and Naseem Shah. The overcast conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium was extremely conducive for their style of bowling and it resulted in both Rohit and Virat failing to score big. One moment that has gone viral on social media saw Kohli giving a stunned reaction as Rohit was beaten by a delivery from Shaheen.

Shaheen Afridi produced a brilliant delivery to dismiss Rohit Sharma during the Asia Cup 2023 match.

On the final ball of the fifth over, Shaheen came up with an in-swinging delivery that was able to pierce through Rohit's defense. The Pakistan fast bowler bowled two out-swingers before bringing the ball inside leaving the Indian cricket team skipper completely beaten.

Virat Kohli also failed to score big as he was dismissed for just 4.

The star India batter made a confident start to his innings with a boundary but ended up edging a delivery from Shaheen Afridi onto his stumps. It was a massive wicket for Pakistan who were also able to dismiss India skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply.

India (Playing XI):Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (Playing XI):Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf