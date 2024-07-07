Pakistan are scheduled to host the Champions Trophy 2025 from February 19 to March 9 next year. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already sent out an official draft for the schedule of the tournament to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The highly-anticipated clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on March 1, as per the official. For security reasons, all of India's group stage games will be played in Lahore, the PCB had said in the official draft.

However, the biggest question still remains whether India will tour Pakistan for the tournament, considering the political differences between the two countries.

According to a report, India are unlikely to travel to Pakistan, but the final call on the team's travel will be taken by the central government.

"We haven't discussed anything about Champions Trophy but I think it's unlikely that will travel to Pakistan a final call will be taken by the government on travel to Pakistan," the source told Sports Tak.

Last year, Pakistan were scheduled to host the Asia Cup, but the Indian team did not get the permission from the government. It was later decided that Sri Lanka will host India's matches.

On being asked if a hybrid model can be adopted this time as well, the BCCI source said a call on the same might be taken during ICC's next board meeting.

"We haven't discussed about it. The government will decide and will follow. It is an ICC event we can't decide about the tournament. The next ICC meeting may throw some light in regards to the Champions Trophy," he added.

The tainted political relations between India and Pakistan has had a major impact on the cricketing ties between the two nations.

The two last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan had toured India to play multiple ODIs and T20Is.