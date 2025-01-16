In the aftermath of India's loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy last week, reports have been rampant on social media, claiming that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to implement stricter protocols during tours. ESPNcricinfo reported that the BCCI will limit the players spending time with their families on tours, adding that the family members can't can only be with them for not more than 14 days during a tour comprising of 45 days.

The report also claimed that the Indian players will also be barred from taking independent transport to commute during practice and matches.

India captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar were informed regarding the same during the meet with BCCI officials in Mumbai last Saturday.

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogla has shared his views on the same, and suggested that the BCCI should instead prohibit players from having personal PR agencies.

"Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies," Bhogle posted on X.

Reading of the changes the BCCI is apparently suggesting for the Indian team. I don't know how much to believe but if I had to nominate one rule to be strictly applied, it would be to ban team members from having PR agencies — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 15, 2025

Following the loss to Australia, senior players like Rohit and Virat Kohli have come under major scrutiny after enduring poor outings with the bat during the series.

While Rohit managed just 31 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 6.20, Virat Kohli ended the series with 190 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 23.75 with a century.

Even Gamhir's future as head coach is not certain. The BCCI is likely to take a call on his situation after the Champions Trophy in February-March.