India take on New Zealand in match No. 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 22 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala. While the two teams face each other on the playing field, the fantasy cricket managers have a chance to pick their favourite players and form their teams. The performance of the players on the field will translate to points for each fantasy team picked and the manager with the team with the most points stands a chance to win attractive prizes. (Cricket World Cup Points Table)

India have had a brilliant start to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The team registered wins over Australia and Pakistan en route to stitching a four-match unbeaten run. A win over table-toppers New Zealand will help India inch closer to sealing a berth in the semi-finals.

Captain Rohit Sharma has been the star with the bat for India. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill have all contributed with the willow for India. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav have been spot-on with the ball for the Men in Blue.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are the other team with a 100 per cent win record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after four matches. With comfortable wins over England, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Kiwis are sitting on top of the points table courtesy of a superior net run rate than India.

Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C and WK), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

The weather in Dharamshala is going to be on the cooler side throughout the day. The temperatures are likely to dive southwards as the day progresses. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. However, once that passes, we will have a perfect set-up for a high-octane encounter. The track at Dharamshala will assist the pacers a lot and the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first keeping the bowling conditions in mind.

IND vs NZ fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Mohammed Siraj

India's KL Rahul has been in top form since returning from an injury he suffered earlier this year. In the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, KL Rahul has notched up 150 runs in four matches with a strike rate of over 84. KL Rahul saw the end of the run chases against Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh and is the best choice for the wicket-keeper spot in your fantasy team.

Among the batters, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell are the best options as they have been among runs as well as have earned good fantasy points in the last four matches.

In the all-rounder's category, India's Ravindra Jadeja and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner are the favourites. Both the left-arm spinners have taken wickets in each of the four matches so far and have good fantasy ratings.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and New Zealand speedster Matt Henry have been the most economical bowlers so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup. These two bowlers are the must in your fantasy team for the India vs New Zealand match. The two combined have scalped 19 wickets between them and with the Dharamshala pitch assisting the pacers, these two are definitely going to fetch a lot of fantasy points. The other bowlers to choose from will be India's Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand's Trent Boult. While Trent Boult has bagged five wickets in four matches at an average of 29, Mohammed Siraj has scalped five wickets in four matches at an average of 42.40.

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has an uncanny ability to hit top form in the ICC tournaments. In this ICC Cricket World Cup too, the India captain has scored 265 runs at a strike rate of 137.30. The Indian opener has already hit one century and a half-century in four matches. With the kind of touch Rohit Sharma is in, he is a perfect candidate for the captaincy spot in your dream team.

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is another Indian batter who is in top form in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Chase Master has accumulated 259 runs at a strike rate of 90.24. With a World Cup century already in his bag, Virat Kohli is a worthy contender for captaincy or vice-captaincy.