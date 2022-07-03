India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant ruled the roost on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Friday. With India 98 for five at one stage following a top-order collapse, Pant led India's revival on the opening day, alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The 24-year-old scored a 89-ball century to lead India's charge, before eventually getting out on 146. While Pant hit 19 boundaries and four sixes, he also rotated the strike sensibly during his 222-run stand with Jadeja.

While analysing the match, former India fielding coach R Sridhar was all praise for Pant.

Sridhar also revealed how former head coach Ravi Shastri's advice has helped Pant earlier on in his Test career.

"When Rishabh Pant needed a rap on his knuckles early in his career...he was getting out in Test cricket after getting 30-40s. I remember Ravi (Shastri) went and spoke to him 'look you can do all is fine but you need to be a little patient here. There are six fielders out on the boundary line, why do you need to clear them. Just take singles and let them come up'," Sridhar said in a discussion on Sony Sports Network.

After Pant's dismissal, Jadeja also reached triple figures, before losing his wicket to Joe Root on Day 2.

Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah launched a counter-attack, smashing 29 off Stuart Broad's over, which yielded 35 runs in total -- the most by a bowler in an over in Test cricket.

Bumrah remained unbeaten on 31 as India went on to post a total of 416 in the first innings.

For England, James Anderson bagged his 32 five-for, while Matthew Potts also took two wickets.

In reply, England were 60 for three before rain forced early Tea on Day 2.

Promoted

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow were batting unbeaten on 19 and six, respectively.

Bumrah took all three wickets, dismissing Alex Lees, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope.