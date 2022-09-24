India pacer Jhulan Goswami is currently playing her last international match and she would bring down the curtain on her career after playing 204 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 12 Tests. The veteran currently has 253 wickets to her name, which is the record for the most scalps taken by a bowler in women's ODIs. Ahead of the toss for the third and final ODI between India and England at the Lord's Cricket Ground, the entire Indian contingent went into a huddle and the teammates were seen speaking about Jhulan.

It was then that skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen getting emotional and she broke into tears. It is important to note that Harmanpreet had made her debut under Jhulan's captaincy.

The official handle of BCCI Women also shared a few photos of the entire team with Jhulan in a huddle.

Jhulan has 353 wickets to her name in international cricket which is the most in the women's game. She also holds the record for taking most wickets (43) in Women's World Cups.

She is a three-time winner of Women's Asia Cup and was part of two Indian teams that managed to reach the finals of the World Cup -- 2005 and 2017.

On the eve of the third ODI, Jhulan Goswami had addressed a press conference where he spoke about her wonderful journey.

"Well, you know what when I started, I never thought about playing for such a long time. It was a great experience, every moment I have enjoyed and I have learnt. Obviously, Mithali and I have played together since U19 days, we had a great relation both on and off the field. But it was just bringing Team India to a different length on what it was and today it is completely different. That is a journey, we believed that we can change the face of women's cricket, we believed that we can in the top three-four teams in the world and it was a one-day process, it was a long-time process," said Jhulan while replying to an NDTV question during a virtual press conference.

"We spent a lot of hours discussing the things, we have gone through a lot of ups and downs, we always believed in our ability and it was a great experience. Everybody enjoyed every moment and we put in a lot of effort."

"I am very fortunate, I never thought about it. Coming from Chakda, did not have any idea about women's cricket and how professional setup works. I am fortunate enough, thanks to my family and parents, they always supported me. It was a great experience for me," she added.