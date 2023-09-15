India skipper Rohit Sharma announced as many as five changes in the Indian team as he won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. The veterans like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj were all rested while Kuldeep Yadav was also given a break as the Indian team looked to try some new faces for the inconsequential match. With the Indian team already through to the final, the team management decided to give Tilak Varma his ODI debut while Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar Yadav were also drafted in for their inconsequential Super Four clash.

"We are gonna field first. It is something we haven't done in the tournament, we haven't done it under lights so it gives us an opportunity to bat under lights. The wicket honestly has got everything for everyone. Pacers who bend their back in the daytime have also got movement and there have been assistance for the spinners. Got to be brave and play your natural game.

"We got to give game time to some other guys who haven't played. We have made five changes. Virat, Hardik, Siraj, Bumrah and Kuldeep are out. Tilak makes his debut. Shami and Prasidh also come in. Suryakumar also gets a game," skipper Rohit said at the time of toss.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer missed India's third consecutive game with the BCCI saying he "has shown improvement but is not yet fully fit." For Bangladesh, Tanzib Shakib was handed ODI debut.

India's Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.