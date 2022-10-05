Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals will take on the Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in the final of the Legends League Cricket Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Pathan-led side has the league's leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Porterfiled has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games. The winning team will be awarded 2 crore prize money.

When will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match be played?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match start?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final?

The India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket Final will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.