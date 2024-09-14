Story ProgressBack to home
India B vs India C Day 3 LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024: India B Aim To Capitalize On Powerful Start vs India C
India B vs India C Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024 Live: India B will resume it's innings from 124/0 against India C on Day 3 of the ongoing second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur.
India B vs India C Day 3 LIVE Score, Duleep Trophy 2024© X (Twitter)
India B vs India C Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Updates: India B will resume it's innings from 124/0 against India C on Day 3 of the ongoing second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur. N Jagadeesan and Abhimanyu Easwaran are standing unbeaten at the crease as India B trail by 401 runs. Earlier, India C had amassed 525 in their first innings, with Ishan Kishan (111 off 126) playing the leading role. Manav Suthar, Baba Aparajith and India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with half-centuries. (Live Scorecard)
Match 4, Duleep Trophy, 2024, Sep 12, 2024
Play In Progress
IND-B
139/2 (48.0)
IND-C
525/10 (124.1)
ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
India B won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.90
Batsman
Abhimanyu Easwaran
60* (125)
Sarfaraz Khan
2 (12)
Bowler
Manav Suthar
38/0 (12)
Topics mentioned in this article
IND B vs IND C, Duleep Trophy, Live Update
There will be no commentary available for this match.