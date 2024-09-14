India B vs India C Day 3, Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Updates: India B will resume it's innings from 124/0 against India C on Day 3 of the ongoing second round of Duleep Trophy 2024 in Anantpur. N Jagadeesan and Abhimanyu Easwaran are standing unbeaten at the crease as India B trail by 401 runs. Earlier, India C had amassed 525 in their first innings, with Ishan Kishan (111 off 126) playing the leading role. Manav Suthar, Baba Aparajith and India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad also contributed with half-centuries. (Live Scorecard)