Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill played a mature knock on Sunday as he scored 61* off 43 balls as his side reached a 153-run target set by SunRisers Hyderabad in just 16.3 overs in an IPL 2025 match in Hyderabad. The win lifted SRH to the second spot in the 10-team league with three wins in four matches. However, one incident from the match has gone viral on social media which targets Shubman Gill and SRH wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. The incident happened in the sixth over when Ishan Ishan was batting. He hit a shot through point for a single but following it GT's Glenn Phillips went down on the ground while attempting the throw. The physio immediately attended him as he grimaced in pain. At the same time, visuals showed Gill and Kishan joking about something.

This incident was picked up by a X handle. Several other social media users commented that it was insensitive of the duo to act like that.

His one player is injured and man has no tension and even laughing as a clown — manas singh (@Akarshsir) April 6, 2025

However, it was only half the truth. Later, when Gill realised that Phillips was injured he rushed to him. Earlier, he was not fully aware about the extent of the injury.

idhar team ka player injured pada hai aur ishan gill ka kuch alag hi chal raha tha and when he realises pic.twitter.com/g2mNewmlth — KD (@nightgarfield) April 6, 2025

Following the defeat against the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins opened up on the reason behind the team's loss in the 19th encounter of the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Sensational ball striking by skipper Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford and a magnificent four-wicket haul by Mohammed Siraj were the highlights as Gujarat Titans (GT) crushed a reckless Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their own den by seven wickets on Sunday.

With this victory, GT jumped to the second spot in the points table with three wins and a loss, giving them six points. On the other hand, SRH is struggling at the bottom, suffering their fourth successive loss after a big win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring campaign opener.

"Was a bit skinny, but the Hyderabad wicket is a bit tough. A few early wickets, and you are in the game. It didn't spin much, there was a little dew around, but they batted really well. Their pace bowling was tough to play against today," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation.

