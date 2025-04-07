Chennai Super Kings have had a torrid start to the IPL 2025. Quite uncharacteristically to their reputation, the five-time IPL champions have lost three of their first four matches. To add to the problem, what was once considered - the Chepauk Stadium - has also been breached. While CSK's batters are yet to come to the party, the only positive for the side has been the performance of Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahamed. With 10 wickets in four games, he is currently the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

However, Noor Ahmad was the target of criticism in one of the videos in Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel after CSK lost to DC on April 5. One of the panelist said the Afghanistan star should not have been picked by CSK in the IPL 2025 mega auction after he finished with one wicket vs DC.

Now, Ashwin's channel has issued a clarification. "Given the nature of the discussions on this forum over the last week, we want to be mindful of how things can be interpreted and have chosen to step away from covering CSK games, both previews and reviews, for the rest of this season," a note from the admin of Ashwin's channel read.

"We value the diversity of perspectives that come through on our shows and remain committed to ensuring the conversation stays true to the integrity and purpose of the platform we've established. The views expressed by our guests do not reflect Ashwin's personal opinions," it added.

Earlier, CSK coach Stephen Fleming was also asked about the same. "Mate, I have no idea. I don't even know he had a channel, so I don't follow that stuff. That's irrelevant. You guys are important," he said at the post-match press conference.

After the comments were made, there was a huge furore on social media.

CSK have been given an interesting advice regarding their playing XI.

"Conway has to come in place of Jamie Overton and also bring in Anshul Kamboj into the XI. With regards to Ashwin, don't drop him, but stop him from bowling in the powerplay. Between 7-18th over he can be effective, with Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, they can easily slip in 10 overs at least. I will drop Tripathi and bring in Kamboj and then Conway in place of Overton," Krishnamachari Srikkanth, member of 1983 World Cup-winning team, said on his YouTube channel.