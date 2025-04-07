Gujarat Titans pacer Ishant Sharma has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. "Ishant Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the BCCI's official statement read.

As per IPL code of conduct, the Article 2.2 relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match.

It also includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings.

Meanwhile, GT made it a hat-trick of wins to jump up to second place on the IPL 2025 points table with a convincing seven-wicket victory against hosts SRH).

The bowling unit was once again at the heart of GT's confident outing with Player of the Match Mohd. Siraj continuing his superb run of form, courtesy of 4-17, his career-best bowling figures in the IPL, as SRH were restricted to 152/8.

Ishant, however, was the most expensive GT bowler on the day as he went wicketless after conceding 53 runs in his four-over quota.

Captain Shubman Gill then led a chase of 153 with a classy 60 not out off 42 balls with Washington Sundar and Sherfane Rutherford's free-flowing knocks helping GT over the line with as many as 20 deliveries to spare.