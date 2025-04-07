Former cricketer-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu had special praise in store for Gujarat Titans' pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj, who quashed Sunrisers Hyderabad's explosive batters with his swinging deliveries in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Siraj has been on a rollercoaster ride since going out of favour and being axed from India's Champions Trophy squad. Skipper Rohit Sharma attributed the reason behind Siraj's omission from the squad to his ineffectiveness in the middle and death overs.

Siraj, who couldn't "digest" his exclusion from the squad, has become a man on a mission. A wounded speedster who was looking to earn his place back into the Indian side. Rattling the opposition's top order in the highly competitive, cash-rich league has been Siraj's way of indicating his tenacity with the ball, irrespective of the situation in which he is asked to bowl.

"After being dropped from the Champions Trophy squad, Siraj came to the IPL. There were more questions than answers," Sidhu said in a video he posted on his Instagram account after GT's seven-wicket victory.

Siraj's stint with the Titans began with a diabolical outing in the campaign opener against Punjab Kings. In GT's home den, Siraj conceded 54 runs in his four-over spell, but in the next fixture, he appeared as a reformed figure, a new version of himself.

He snapped back by cleaning up Mumbai Indians' opening duo Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton. On his return to his former home in Bengaluru, Siraj played a starring role with a sizzling three-wicket haul.

The 31-year-old continued his fiery form against the Sunrisers in his hometown and put up a career-best performance in the T20 format. With searing in-swingers and nail-biting yorkers, 'Miyaan Magic' and the special Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Suii' celebration took over Hyderabad.

The local hero returned with figures of 4/17 and earned the Player of the Match award for the second time in a row. Sidhu, with his energetic words, gave a salute to Siraj for putting his critics to bed and rising as a "complete bowler"

"He dismissed Rohit and Rickelton, and then he removed Padikkal and Salt in IPL. Today, he answered all questions. He dismissed Head and Abhishek. With the old ball, the way he got Aniket lbw and bowled Simrajeet with a yorker. Siraj has answered all the questions. He has risen as a complete bowler. I salute your commitment," Sidhu added.

Siraj has emerged as a genuine threat to the rest of the opposition with his unplayable deliveries in IPL 2025. He has scythed nine wickets in four matches at an average of 13.77 and an economy rate of 7.75 and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025.

