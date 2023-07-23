Having already hammered Pakistan A in the league stage of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 campaign, India A take on the neighbouring side once again in the final of the competition. Indo-Pak cricket has often been intense and even at the junior level, the excitement hasn't been any less. The Yash Dhull-led side, however, would look to do better in the title-decider, having seen their batting side struggle against Bangladesh in the semi-final despite clinching a 51-run win. The Pakistan side, on the other hand, looked much better against Sri Lanka in their semi-final, securing a 60-run win.

When will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match will be played on Sunday, July 23.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match be played?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Advertisement

What time will the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match start?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match will start at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 in India.

Advertisement

Where to follow the live streaming of the India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match?

The India A vs Pakistan A, ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup Final match will be streamed live on Fan Code.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)