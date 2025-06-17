Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has revealed that it is likely that he will play three Tests in the upcoming five-match series against England. There has been a lot of chatter surrounding his workload management and BCCI previously made it clear that he will not be playing all the five matches. During an interview with former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik for Sky Sports Cricket, Bumrah said that the number is not decided but he is looking to play in 3 Tests keeping his workload in mind. However, he did hint that he can play one more Test if the team and situations needs it. “Plan on the go. 3 Test matches is what I'm looking at,” Bumrah said.

“Obviously, the number is not decided. First (Test) is definitely on, that is going to happen. Rest, we will see how things are, what is the workload and scenario... but yes. 3 Tests is what I can manage at the moment.”

Bumrah finally broke his silence on not becoming the Indian cricket team captain for the upcoming Test series against England.

In a recent interview, Bumrah revealed that he was a captaincy choice for the BCCI selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar but the star fast bowler had to turn them down due to 'workload management'.

As a result, Shubman Gill was handed the captaincy after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant was appointed his deputy for the England series. In the interview with former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik on SKY Sports, Bumrah shared his conversation with the BCCI selectors regarding his workload and how hard it was for him to give up captaincy.

"Before Rohit and Virat retired during the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI about my workloads going forward in a five-test match series. I've spoken to the people who have managed my back. I've spoken to the surgeon as well, who's always spoken to me about how smart you have to be about the workloads. So I did speak to him, and then we came to the conclusion that I have to be a little smarter. So then I called the BCCI and said I don't want to be looked at in a leadership role because I won't be able to give all the Test matches in a five-test match series," Bumrah said.