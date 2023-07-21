IND A vs BAN A Live Score, Semi Final: India Face Bangladesh For A Place In Final
IND A vs BAN A Live Cricket Score: India A eye a place in the final as they take on an unpredictable Bangladesh A side in the semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup.
IND A vs BAN A, Emerging Asia Cup, Semi-Final Live: Buoyed with a win over arch-rivals Pakistan A in their final group match, India A now eye a place in the final as they take on an unpredictable Bangladesh A side in the semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup. Rajvardhan Hangarkekar grabbed five wickets (5/42) against Pakistan and Sai Sudarshan (104) slammed a hundred to hog the headlines. But Nikin (53) and left-arm spinner Suthar (3/36) did the support cast job to perfection. However, Bangladesh are no mere pushovers. They will hope that the experienced Soumya Sarkar can make an impact against India. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE Updates of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Semi Final Between India A and Bangladesh A, Straight from Colombo
We have flown through the group stages of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and we now find ourselves in the semi-final stage as teams look to book a spot in the finals. We will focus our attention on the second semi-final where Group B winners India A locks horns against the runners-up of Group B Bangladesh A at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India A breezed through their group winning all three games in a comfortable manner while Bangladesh A needed a crucial win against Afghanistan A in their last encounter to make it to the knockout stage. The Bangla Tigers started their campaign with a loss against Sri Lanka A but a commanding win against Oman A helped boost their net run rate. They required a win against the unbeaten Afghans and they managed to leapfrog them on the table with a 29-run victory. Sri Lanka A's 217-run win over Oman A pushed the hosts to the top of the table on net run-rate with three teams finishing on four points. A second-position finish on the table has set up an encounter with a high-flying India A side that are the only team in the competition yet to suffer a defeat. They trounced United Arab Emirates A by 8 wickets followed by a thumping 9-wicket win against Nepal and their final fixture against Pakistan A was meant to be the most challenging affair but they trotted home to an easy 8-wicket victory once again. Their dominance while chasing has resulted in just four batters contributing with Sai Sudharsan the top scorer for the side having scored 170 runs with one hundred and a fifty. Their skipper Yash Dhull also has a century under his belt with Abhishek Sharma and Nikin Jose contributing with a crucial half-century each. The middle order has not been exposed and it will be interesting to see how they fare when called upon. Rajvardhan Hangargekar leads the tournament wicket-taking charts with 8 scalps having just played 2 games with a five-wicket haul against arch-rivals Pakistan A under his belt. Harshit Rana and Manav Suthar have six wickets each with Nishant Sindhu chipping in with five to form a formidable bowling unit. Bangladesh A have managed to score an excess of 300 runs on two occasions and it is courtesy of contributions from their key batters like Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Naim. They will have to be at their best against one of the strongest bowling sides in the competition but the same can not be said about their bowlers who have been marred by inconsistency. They were poor in the opening game but came back strong in the second fixture and held their nerves last time around. Tanzim Hasan Sakib is their leading wicket-taker with 7 wickets in his kitty while Soumya Sarkar, Rakibul Hasan, and Ripon Mondol have claimed 5 wickets each. The tie is heavily tilted in favour of India A but we are yet to witness a major upset in the competition. Will Bangladesh A sink the mighty Indians? Or will India A continue to bulldoze their way to a title? We will find out soon.