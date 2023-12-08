India women will take on England women in the 2nd T20I of three-match series on Saturday, December 9, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. The England women's team registered a comprehensive 38-run win in the first match of the T20I series on Wednesday. Led by half-centuries from Danielle Wyatt (75) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (77), the English team scored a competitive 197-6 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3/27.

In reply, the Indian team never looked in control, losing wickets at regular intervals in the mammoth run-chase. Shafali Verma was the only shining light for the home side, scoring 52 off 42 balls. For the visitors, Sophie Ecclestone was the star with the ball, ending with figures of 3/15 in her four overs.

With the series on the line, the Indian women's team will look to make amends in the 2nd T20I and level the series.

IND-W vs ENG-W pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 170.

Setting up a target first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 100 per cent of its matches.

Pace or spin?

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is good for batting with some assistance for fast bowlers expected early in the innings with the new ball.

IND-W vs ENG-W weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius with 53 per cent humidity. The weather is expected to be conducive to a good game of cricket.

IND-W vs ENG-W Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Shafali Verma:India women's batter Shafali Verma has scored 52 runs in one match of England Women tour of India, 3 T20I Series, 2023 at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 123.81.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt: England women's Natalie Sciver-Brunt has made 77 runs in one match and was the team's leading run-getter in the last match. She scored at a strike rate of 145.28 and will be the player to watch out for.

Renuka Singh: The India Women bowler scalped three wickets in the last match of the series. Renuka Singh was the best bowler for India for her spell of 3/27 in four overs. The right-arm pacer averaged 9.00 in the last match.

Sophie Ecclestone: The England Women bowler has taken three wickets in one match so far at an average of 5.00. Sophie Ecclestone's 3/15 is her finest bowling performance of the ongoing series.

IND-W vs ENG-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Amy Jones, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh

All-rounders: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil

Captain: Nat Sciver-Brunt

Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Head-to-head record in T20Is

India Women and England Women have battled against each other on 28 occasions in T20s. While India Women have won seven matches, England have emerged victorious in 21 instances.

The last five T20I contests have seen India Women win on one occasion and England Women on four occasions. The highest score in these five games is 197 by England Women whereas the lowest has been 122 by India Women.

Average score: The average score for India Women in India Women vs England Women T20Is is 123, while England Women average 130 runs against their Indian counterparts.

India Women vs England Women prediction

England women have won four of the last five matches against India women and will go into this clash as probable winners.