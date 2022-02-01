Bowler Avesh Khan became a household name last year during IPL 2021, due to his form with Delhi Capitals (DC). The 25-year-old went on to take 24 wickets in 16 matches and finished second in the Purple Cap race, behind Harshal Patel (32 dismissals). His form in IPL 2021 saw him get an India call-up for the New Zealand T20I series in November last year. Although he didn't feature against the Blackcaps, the pacer has been given a chance to make his India debut in the white-ball series against West Indies in February. Speaking on Star Sports, Avesh credited the Indian Premier League for his rise and labelled it as the reason for his selection in the Indian national team.

"IPL helped me a lot because I played all the matches last season. I played 16 matches. The last 2 years, I was getting to play very few matches and I wasn't able to show my talent", he said.

"In IPL 2021, I played from the first match and it felt good. Due to IPL, I got selected for Team India and got a chance to play in the New Zealand series. I established my name in ODIs and T20Is", he further added.

Despite his performances with Delhi last year, the franchise didn't retain him and instead opting to keep Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is slated to take place on February 12-13 and Avesh stated that he doesn't "have any control over it."

