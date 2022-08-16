Age does not seem to be a factor for 43-year-old South African bowler Imram Tahir. While the leg-spinner has already achieved a lot in his illustrious cricket career so far, his zeal to do well in every game is still intact. Among the many impressive things about Tahir is his celebration style after taking a wicket. On Monday, the player was once again at his very best in that department as he performed Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration after taking the wicket of Dawid Malan in The Hundred.

While representing Birmingham Phoenix against Trent Rockets, Tahir trapped Malan with an overpitched delivery. The England southpaw failed to read the googly ball and mistimed it while trying to hit it on the leg side. As a result, the ball went up in the air and mid-off fielder Henry Brookes comfortably took the catch.

What followed was a typical Tahir running on the ground to celebrate the wicket but this time the spinner added more flavour to it with Ronaldo's 'Siuu' celebration.

Watch it here:

Talking about the match, Birmingham Phoenix defeated Trent Rockets by 7 wickets. Batting first, Trent Rockets posted a total of 145/6 in the stipulated 100 balls. Daniel Sams led the innings with an unbeaten 55 off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Benny Howell returned figures of 3 for 28 and Tahir returned 1 for 26.

In return, Birmingham Phoenix reached home with 14 balls to spare. Fifties from Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone helped them register an easy win. Moeen got out on 52 off 28 balls but Livingstone remained not out till the end to return with an unbeaten 51-run knock off 32 balls.