MS Dhoni is one of the most decorated captains in the history of world cricket and he has a number of records in his kitty through the course of his illustrious career. He retired from international cricket with two World Cups under his belt and even in 2023, he guided Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title at the age of 41. However, former South Africa cricketer Imran Tahir has surpassed him to claim the feat of becoming the oldest captain to win a T20 tournament as Guyana Amazon Warriors won the Caribbean Premier League title.

Tahir, who is currently 44-year-old and has won two IPL titles under Dhoni's captaincy, played a big role in his team's fortunes and he ended up being the second-highest wicket-taker.

In 13 matches, he took 18 wickets with an impressive economy rate of just 6.22.

"It's been a great experience playing for this beautiful franchise and playing for these beautiful people who always come and support us," Tahir said. "I'm just grateful to the almighty first of all. Coming into the competition, everyone was sending jokes that I had become a captain, so I think actually those things motivated me, so I actually want to thank those people who said that, and I also want to thank my family, all the players' families, they've been on the road with us. It's been a great journey, very special journey,” Tahir said after the match.

"Also want to thank our analyst Prasanna [Agoram] - he's been working every day, 20 hours a day, and giving me all the plans. I'm really, really grateful to him, and also want to thank Ashwin from India. He said before the competition that we will do it," he added.

