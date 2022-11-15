Former West Indies skipper and Mumbai Indians' overseas star, Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. The all-rounder had been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' squad for the past 13 years. Ever since his arrival in the MI camp in 2010, Pollard gave many brilliant performances with both bat and ball, and took his side across the line on numerous occasions. His decision of calling it a day has left the entire MI camp and the fans in utter shock. Pollard's fellow MI teammate and India pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a heartfelt note on the occasion, reminiscing his days spent with the Caribbean all-rounder.

Taking to Instagram, Bumrah wrote, "It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings."

Apart from Bumrah, former Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga also congratulated Pollard on his retirement and called him "one of the most valuable T20 players ever."

"Happy Retirement Polly! I really enjoyed playing alongside you over the years big man. All the best for the next phase of your cricket journey. @mipaltan's batting will surely go from strength to strength under your guidance," tweeted Malinga.

"You are unarguably one of the most valuable T20 players ever. An absolute monster with the bat, a street smart bowler and a gun fielder You were an integral part of the greatest T20 team ever assembled. The energy and the competitiveness you brought into that team is unmatched," said in another tweet.

The news of Pollard's retirement came just hours before the IPL franchises were to announce their 'released and retention' players list for the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Pollard was roped in by Mumbai Indians in 2010 and has since not featured for any other franchise, spending 13 glittering seasons with Mumbai. He had retired from his international career in April this year.

He will now work as a batting coach for the franchise, beginning from the 2023 season.