Pakistan legend Waqar Younis has made a big claim ahead of the side's Asia Cup matches against arch-rivals India. The two Asian neighbours will be against each other once again in the continental tournament on September 2 at Kandy, Sri Lanka. Such is the format of the tournament that both the sides will face each other at least twice with a possibility of a third game also on the cards. Citing Pakistan's win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval, Waqar said that Pakistan could beat India anywhere.

"Play well as simple as that," advised Waqar to Pakistan team on strategy for big matches. He made the statement while speaking at the Asia Cup trophy unveiling programme in Lahore on Wednesday.

"In our time, we did not win many major tournaments against India. But the good thing is that these boys have started winning against India in big matches recently. That's a good sign. The monkey is off the back now. So, given the talent we have in our team, if we can play to our potential, I don't see any reason why they can't beat India. It doesn't matter where they play. If we can beat them at The Oval, we can beat them anywhere. Talent is there, just go out there and play like we are tigers. Let's put it that way," the Pakistan legend added.

In the previous edition of the Asia Cup in 2022, India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the tournament opener. Pakistan bounced back and beat India by an equal margin when the teams faced each other for the second time in the tournament.