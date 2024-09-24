Former England spinner of Indian descent Monty Panesar has stated that if legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was an England player, he would have been asked to retire by now. In what seems like a dig at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the England management, Panesar said that Ashwin, 38, would not have been left out in favour of younger players. Recently, pacer James Anderson called it quits at the age of 41, with many experts stating that they felt that Anderson had been forced to retire.

Ashwin smashed 113 with the bat against Bangladesh, and then picked up six wickets with the ball to guide India to victory in the first Test.

"They experiment more. If Ashwin was English right now, then they would have told him to retire because they want to bring youngsters who have the potential to play. But I think England experiments more, and they like to experiment," Panesar told ANI.

Earlier, former England coach David Lloyd had earlier blasted the England cricket management for "forcing out" James Anderson. The pacer retired with 704 Test wickets, after wish England have moved onto younger blood in the form of Gus Atkinson.

"He was forced out because of his age. In this era of inclusivity, it takes the biscuit that someone has been stopped for that reason. Reader, let me tell you: I know the feeling. Inclusivity, my arse," Lloyd had written in his column.

Panesar also put in another bold opinion, stating that he believed Australia spin maestro Nathan Lyon is a better bowler than Ashwin.

"I think I see Nathan Lyon in my opinion. Yes, he is a better bowler. But I think Ashwin is a better bowler in India. I think he thinks like a batter when he bowls," Panesar said.