West Indies men's cricket team thrashed England by 10 wickets in the final Test match played at the National Cricket Stadium, St George's in Grenada to clinch the three-match series 1-0. The emphatic win also helped West Indies jump one place in the updated ICC World Test Championship points table to be ranked seventh. On the other end, England suffered consequences at the back of another series defeat as they now occupy the bottom-most place with only one win in 13 Tests played in this WTC cycle so far. West Indies currently hold the seventh place with two wins in seven Test played.

After drawing the first two Tests, both teams entered the third with an eye on a series win.

However, it was the hosts who inflicted the first major blow by restricting England to 204 in the first innings.

It could have been worse if not for the gutsy efforts of Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood, who added 90 runs for the final wicket to take England to a respectable position.

But a second major batting collapse in the second innings ensured England's defeat as Kyle Mayers took an impressive five-wicket haul.

Australia continue to top the table after their 1-0 series victory in Pakistan, followed by South Africa and then India. With three wins, Pakistan are ranked fourth while Sri Lanka and New Zealand occupy the fifth and sixth spot respectively.